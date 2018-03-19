Copy-Assembly committee to hold hearing on school safety bills

Assembly committee to hold hearing on school safety bills - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly Education Committee has scheduled a public hearing on Gov. Scott Walker's $100 million school safety plan and other related proposals.

The hearing Tuesday comes as the Assembly is expected to pass the bills in a special session Thursday. But the Senate may take a different approach, a move that could kill the measures.

Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Attorney General Brad Schimel were visiting schools Monday to advocate for the plan.

Walker wants to create a $100 million grant program to pay for hiring armed guards in schools. The grants would cover 75 percent of the cost the first year, 50 percent the second and 25 percent the third.

The measures don't address Democrats' calls for tighter gun control or the push from some conservatives to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons.

