Bolton PAC launches new ad to benefit Nicholson for Senate - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Bolton PAC launches new ad to benefit Nicholson for Senate

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A television ad to benefit Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson paid for by U.S. Ambassador John Bolton's political action committee is running in Milwaukee.

The John Bolton SuperPAC announced the $278,000 television and radio ad buy Monday that runs for two weeks. It comes after the group first ran the ad in January in the Green Bay market.

The ad highlights Nicholson's background as a Marine and says he knows the importance of combatting terrorism.

Bolton's super PAC has pledged to spend $1 million helping Nicholson defeat Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the primary. Nicholson is a businessman from Delafield running for office for the first time.

The winner of the August primary will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.