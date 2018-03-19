Copy-Treasurer's office is on chopping block in April 3 election

Treasurer's office is on chopping block in April 3 election - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin voters will decide April 3 whether to eliminate the office of state treasurer.

The little-known position dates to territorial days, but Republicans say it's outlived its usefulness. The office has already been stripped of most of its duties over the past decade.

But it has defenders, who say it's an essential check on executive power. They argue it should have powers restored so it can function as a strong independent watchdog.

Attempts to remove the office have been voted on in the Legislature for decades, but it's never gotten enough support to go to voters until now.

