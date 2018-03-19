Decorah North Nest loses only eagle egg laid this year

Raptor Resource Project posted to Facebook saying the one egg that was in the Decorah North Nest was lost.

They say the egg had been laid on February 25th, but when, "Mrs North had gotten up for a change of position, the egg was already stuck to her chest, indicating that it had been crushed or collapsed, and the contents were oozing out."

The Facebook post adds that something was wrong with the shell, but they are uncertain at this point whether the egg was infertile or unviable.

If you would like to see the Facebook post, click here.

Below is what they wrote:

As sad as this is for all of us, please know that Mr & Mrs North, like other wildlife, live in the moment. We see them keep arriving for shift changes for an egg no longer there, and it's hard to witness that as well as an empty nest. There will probably be some speculation as to whether or not another clutch might be laid, or what will happen next, and to that, we can only answer ... only the Eagles know if there is still a window of opportunity or not.



We have no other answers yet beyond this announcement and may not for some time. Collectively we say that we are as heartbroken as all of you for this sad event in the season, and wait to see how Mr & Mrs North fare. We'll post more as information is available. Thank you all for your support of the North's and to RRP.