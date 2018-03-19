Copy-Gov. Walker visiting area school to talk about $100 million school safety plan

Gov. Walker visiting area school to talk about $100 million scho - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MARATHON, Wis. (WAOW) -

Governor Scott Walker will be at Marathon City Elementary School along with Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Attorney Brad Schimel to discuss his $100 million school safety plan. 

Walker unveiled the proposals last week. The package does not include any gun control provisions or plans to arm teachers.

The plan is made up of seven components: 

  • Establishing the Office of School Safety under the Wisconsin Department of Justice 
  • Creating a $100 million School Safety Grant Program under the Office of School Safety
  • Requiring Mandatory Reporting for any threats of school violence
  • Amending bullying statue to include prompt parental notification
  • Incorporating Trauma-Informed Care and Adverse Childhood Experiences into training programs
  • Strengthening school safety plan requirements 
  • Encouraging cooperation with local law enforcement

Kleefisch supports the plan saying her two daughters are in public schools and she thinks the plan is "a great place to start as it funds building improvements, teacher training, and additional officers in school." 

Walker called a special legislative session last Thursday to address the proposals.

Walker said in a press release he looks forward to the Wisconsin State Legislature acting on this important plan.

Walker, Kleefisch and Schimel will be at Marathon Elementary School this afternoon. 

Newsline 9 will have you covered with the latest from Marathon at 5 and 6 p.m. 

