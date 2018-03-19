Copy-Open house encourages support of local farms through CSA programs

MADISON (WKOW) -- A sign of spring comes to Madison Sunday as people get ready for the start of CSA season.

People were able to meet local farmers at FairShare CSA Coalition's open house at Monona Terrace. The event connects farmers with the community to increase awareness and access to locally-grown produce.

CSA, or community supported agriculture, members buy a share in the farm's product and get a weekly or bi-weekly box of food.

"We started the farm it had much more to do with than just going the crops. You do a CSA because of the interaction you have with the people you feed. The things that you can do for the environment...that we can grow organically and be really good to the ground we work with," said David Perkins, with Vermont Valley Community Farm.

Nineteen farms were at the open house, to encourage people to support a strong local food system.