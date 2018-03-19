1 in 3 teens admit to riding with an impaired driver in past year, report shows

(CNN) - We all know the dangers of driving while impaired, but what about riding with an impaired driver? Do teens do it?

Driving while altered, drunk or high, is dangerous. The CDC says that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death and injury among teens and young adults - especially when you factor in alcohol, marijuana and illicit drugs like ecstasy and cocaine.

After a night of partying, kids may know they shouldn't drive, but do they get in the car when the driver is under the influence?

Researchers at Colorado State University looked at surveys of teens across the U.S. as they transitioned from high school into adulthood.

They asked, "How many times in the past 12 months did you ride with someone who had been drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana or using illicit drugs?"

1 in 3 of the 2,000 in the survey reported riding in a car with an impaired driver in the past year. They weren't only getting in the car with their peers under the influence of alcohol or marijuana, but also older adults under the influence. That decision to ride with an impaired driver increased for people that binge drank alcohol or smoked marijuana.

Also, people enrolled in community college, or not in college at all, were more likely to ride compared to their university counterparts. Those living alone, or on campus, rode with impaired drivers more than those living with mom and dad.