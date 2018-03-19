Man run over by Menomonie squad car seeking half million dollars compensation

A man who was run over by a Menomonie Police Department squad car while lying in the road, is now seeking a half million dollars from the police department and the city.



The city's lawyer is recommending the city council deny Brett Schulte's claim at Monday's council meeting. Schulte is seeking compensation for pain and suffering, loss of wages and earning capacity and medical expenses.

It was last October during UW-Stout's homecoming weekend that a Menomonie officer saw Schulte laying in the road. He swerved but was unable to avoid running over the lower part of his body. An investigation showed Schulte was intoxicated. It was also dark and raining at the time.



Earlier this month, Schulte pleaded no contest to underage drinking and having a fake ID. He was fined $513, and a ticket for standing in the road was dismissed.