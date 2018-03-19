La Crosse PD write nearly 15K tickets for alternate side parking violations

Although alternate side parking ended early this year in La Crosse, police still wrote more tickets compared to last winter.

Numbers released by the department Monday showed that the La Crosse Police Parking Utility issued a total of 14,802 citations between November 1, 2017 and March 15, 2018.

The number compares to 14,719 citations issued in the 2016-17 season.

The department said that a new automated parking citation system they're using made for a faster process for citations which allowed officers to cover more of the city.

In their report, police said compared to other similar sized cities, the fine of $10 is the lowest in Wisconsin.

Fines ranged from $15 in Oshkosh to $100 in Wausau, which occurred was during snow emergencies when there was no parking on any street.