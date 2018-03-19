Nerison not seeking re-election to 96th Assembly seat

Rep. Lee Nerison, who announced Monday he won't run for re-election in the fall.

State Representative Lee Nerison of Westby announced Monday that he won't seek re-election this fall.

In a statement from his office, the Westby republican said he plans to retire at the end of his term after serving since his election in 2004.

The 96th Assembly district comprises Crawford, Vernon, and part of Monroe counties.

In his statement, Nerison said, “I remember stopping by the State Capitol as a kid with my family on the way back from a Milwaukee Braves game. I keep the family picture we took that day in my Capitol office to remind me as a legislator of what a privilege it is to serve in the legislature. I never dreamed I would end up here, but it has been such an honor to work and serve with so many great people.”

Nerison currently serves as chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee.

He said in his retirement he plans to stay involved in the community and spend time with his children and grandchildren.