Man's body found in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - -

Officials say a man's body has been found on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

The body was found around 2:45 p.m. Sunday outside an empty commercial building that is used to handle overflows from a homeless shelter.

Officials are investigating what they say is an unattended death. Investigators identified the man as 77-year-old Joseph Botello.

An autopsy was ordered.

