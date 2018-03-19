Eagles return to La Crosse area in droves

Driving or walking along the Mississippi River around this time of year, you'll start to see a gathering of bald eagles perched on the ice, a sight that just a few decades ago would be unheard of.

The sight of bald eagles returning to La Crosse has become both an iconic signal of the coming spring and a major conservation success story.

"Everybody loves a comeback story," said Hallie Rasmussen of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. "And it's a story that a lot of people have seen in their lifetimes.

After the use of DDT as a pesticide - which experts believe decimated the bald eagle population - they remained on the endangered species list until 2007. Now they can be found in abundant numbers on the river.

Nathaniel Grefsrud, who was in town from the Twin Cities visiting relatives, said it's a change he sees along the drive.

"I'm not from around here, but I have noticed when we go by Wabasha on the 61 highway there in Minnesota, that there has been an increase [in eagles]."

DDT was banned in 1972 and the Endangered Species Act protected land for them to thrive, just like the more than 260 miles of wildlife refuge running through the La Crosse Area.

"That habitat is perfect for bald eagles because they love to eat fish, that's one of their favorite foods," Rasmussen said. "They like to perch on the ice."

What once was an extremely rare sight in La Crosse is now commonplace.

"We went from one nesting pair to over 300 nesting pairs now," said Rasmussen.

That incredible influx led to a now yearly spectacle of the eagles return, much to the joy of area birdwatchers.

"I find them [to be] a very majestic bird," Grefsrud. "They are so beautiful soaring over the earth."

It's easy to spot the adults that are out in droves, but there are even more eagles than you might notice right away. Younger eagles don't develop the iconic white-feathered head until about 5 years. Those are commonly mistaken for golden eagles or hawks.