Prosecutors review charges in Salvation Army stabbing

Prosecutors are reviewing charges against a man held for fatally stabbing two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in Minnesota.

Police say the 53-year-old man was intoxicated when he killed the men following an argument at Castleview Apartments in Rochester, a building that provides housing for the homeless, disabled and those with mental health issues.

The man was arrested shortly after the stabbings Saturday night as he tried to leave the building through a back stairway. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office was reviewing the case Monday and expected to file charges Tuesday. The suspect was being held on two tentative counts of second-degree murder.

Police say the victims, 57-year-old Phillip William Hicks and 45-year-old Eric Alan Flemming, were stabbed in the chest and upper abdomen. Both lived in the building.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.