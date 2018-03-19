Dynamic Recycling is one of the nation's top small businesses

Dynamic Recycling, located in Brice Prairie, is an eleven year old company that is growing at a rapid pace. They have received many awards and accolades as they continue to grow and succeed as a leader in their field.

Dynamic Recycling is one of Wisconsin's elite small businesses. The company is racking up awards, including accolades for the founders Curt Greeno and Miles Harter. They were selected as Wisconsin's top small business people of 2018 by the U.S. Small Business Administration. They are the first La Crosse area residents to receive this recognition in at least thirty-five years.

Curt Greeno went into this business plan with no real plan at all. In fact, there was a lot of ironing out to be done before the business launched in 2007. Curt says, "...didn't really know what we were getting ourselves into. We changed our business model a few times throughout the years. A few years into the business we kind of honed in on what we could be the best in the world at. Where we could really make a difference in the market place."

They handle a massive amount of electronics from all different decades. The company started gathering these electronics and recycling them appropriately, but that is just one aspect of the company. The other side of the company is resell. Dynamic Recycling also wipes hard drives clean and refurbishes electronics to be resold to larger corporations. That is where a lot of their profits come from.

Casey Dingfelder, the vice president of ITAD (IT asset disposition) adds, "We have multiple streams that we sell it into. So, a lot of the equipment that we get in we sell in bulk, so we sell a thousand desktops at a time. We have buyers all over the world. Well over 1,200 to 1,600 buyers. Some of that is domestic and international. We also sell online, so we use Ebay, Amazon, our own websites. We're using more of that online presence."

Dynamic Recycling has seen technology change tremendously over the years, but they will continue to grow because of these tech trends. Casey knows that the challenges will also increase with new technology. Casey said, "Technology gets smaller and more compact. That presents a whole different set of challenges as far as the battery; how you can properly recycle the battery. Before you could just pop it off the back of your cell phone. Now it's internal, so to try and separate that out it has to make economic sense, but more importantly it has to be safe for IT members as well."

The challenges will be met by the driving force behind their many awards and what the company prides themselves on; their employees. Curt says the focus of his business has been making people happy and he adds, "I think early on in the beginning, we really focused on the people of the organization. We really, it's part of our mission statement, to really empower people. People, when we sat down, and looked at what we wanted to accomplish 50 years from now. When we look back and say 'What can we be proud of?' It's really the people's lives we touched everyday."

Employees really enjoy the positive environmental impact they are making while working at Dynamic Recycling. The company has grown so fast that Casey and Curt didn't know how to market or sell the company by themselves. The two say with the recent addition of a marketing team, they are ready to continue to grow. The future looks bright as Dynamic Recycling will be adding another facility and it is set to open in the coming months.