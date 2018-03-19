Wisconsin frack industry recovers, faces new competition

A surge in domestic crude oil production has helped Wisconsin's frack sand industry overcome a slump that idled mines two years ago, but it now faces new competition.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that producers and industry analysts expect demand for U.S. frack sand to grow this year after a strong 2017. Frack sand is used in the hydraulic fracturing process to extract oil and natural gas from rock.

Falling oil prices in 2015 slowed drilling and caused many of Wisconsin's sand mines to lay off workers. The industry rebounded after overall domestic crude production growth.

Several new mines in Texas will begin operations this year, but experts don't expect them to cut into the Wisconsin market because Texas' finer grain sand is different from Wisconsin's northern white sand.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.