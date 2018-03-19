Caledonia gears up for a state title run

Caledonia is headed back to the state tournament, a familiar atmosphere for the Warriors who have been at state three times in the past four years.

The Warriors are gearing up for their opponent Minnewaska on Wednesday at 8 pm. Caledonia missed out on the state tournament last year after falling in the sectional finals to Lake City.

That loss has fueled the Warriors since the summer to get back to the state tournament, and now they are ready to do some damage.

Head coach Brad King says he has noticed that determination since the summer, "We had a lot of kids at a lot of stuff during the summer and then our practices to start the year were some dogfights in our practices to start the year. At the end of the year here I think they have had determination that I didn't see maybe at the beginning of the year but to end this year for this section run was impressive" said King.

Senior Marten Morem knows that he has one last shot at the state title, "One more year left, it really starts to settle in late in the season that it's your last year so it really gives you a good push to make sure and make this one count."

Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist and Warriors senior Owen King also says last year's loss had provided extra motivation this season, "Definitely push us. We are just worried about our team throughout the year and losing last year was tough and I thought we worked really hard to get back so we could accomplish this goal of going back" said King.

The Warriors will face the Minnewaska Lakers on Wednesday at 8 p.m.