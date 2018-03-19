La Crosse yard waste site opens

With the warm weather approaching, many residents will pick up around their yards. Staring Monday, households can take that to the yard waste site.

The waste site opened to La Crosse city residents only Marco Drive on Isle La Plume. Residents can drop off yard waste Monday through Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Things like brush, leaves, grass clippings and garden plants will be accepted. This year households can also drop off food waste.

"I just think it's cool that this year we're allowed to put in food scraps into the yard waste system," Harter's Quick Clean-Up manager Gary Harter said. "I think that's a big plus for our system."

The drop off side won't accept proteins, like meat. Also, you can't drop off concrete, plastics, logs, tree trunks or stumps. You can learn more at the City of La Crosse website.