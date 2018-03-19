Workforce Connections look for more Foster Grandparents volunteers

It's another option for older adults looking to fill a need in our community, helping young people struggling with academics to reach their potential, but it's in desperate need of volunteers.

The Workforce Connection's Foster Grandparent Program give students the one-on-one mentoring they need to meet their goals.

Four days a week, Miss Justin's first grade class gets a special visitor.

"I introduced him as Grandpa Al," Leah Justin said. "So they all call him Grandpa Al and they get excited when he comes into the room."

He talks with all the students, but he shares a special bond with Payton Miller. She says they do a lot together.

"I like when Grandpa Al reads to me," Miller exclaimed.

Alan Lauermann started volunteering for the Foster Grandparent Program back in October.

"Even better than I thought it would be," Lauermann said. "I've just seen how much the children have responded and how much they've grown."

That's the focus of the program, getting students additional support to help them learn or achieve higher academic success. While Grandpa Al works with students at North Woods International School, organizers say their in desperate need of volunteers in their five counties.

"We're looking to have 38 volunteers," Program Director Amy Larson said. "Currently we only have five."

The low number means dozens of students left waiting for that extra hand. Students that could see progress like Justin's seen in Miller.

"Her reading and math have been coming along nicely," Justin explained. "She feels a lot more confident in what she's doing also which I think helps, because Grandpa Al's there one-on-one saying 'yeah you can do this."

"I can tell the difference in just what she can read now as to compared to where she started," Lauermann added. "Yeah she's been a really good student for me."

For Lauermann, the programs also blessed him with the addition of 30 new grand-kids.

"I have one grandson of my own, but now I have many," he said with a smile.

To become a foster grandparent, you must not exceed 200 percent of the poverty level, undergo 20 hours of orientation training and must commit 15 hours a week. You will receive a stipend for your work and transportation can be discussed if that is an obstacle. If you'd like to become a foster grandparent you can call Larson at Workforce Connections at 608-789-5620 or go to their website here.