UW-La Crosse Hires Luke Bengtson as Offensive Coordinator

UW-La Crosse has been on a pursuit for a new offensive coordinator since former coach Jake Landry left the program to take a similar position at UW-Whitewater. On Monday, UW-L announced Luke Bengtson as the offensive coordinator.

Bengtson has a lot of experience at all different levels. Prior to his position with the Eagles, Bengtson was the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Fairmount State University. In addition, he was an assistant offensive line coach at Uconn, an offensive quality of control coach at Arkansas, along with a quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at Greensboro.

Bengtson found UW-La Crosse to be the best fit for his future.

" Right away it sparked my interest," Offensive Coordinator Luke Bengtson said. " I actually got a phone call from one of my best friends, my old college roommate who I played with who knew Mike through some connections. He called and asked if I would be interested, and there was no hesitation. This is a big time place, It's a big time program, tons and tons of conference titles, national championships, and that's the level that we're here to get back to, and that's why I took this job."

" We literally scoured America to find a guy in West Virginia," Head Coach Mike Schmidt said. " Just through various contacts we were able to connect with Luke, and I said the whole time we were looking for a great coach, who's a great person first, and then could be a ruthless play caller, and we found that in Luke. We are really excited for this hire. He is the right find, he's the right person, and truly the right fit for our staff."