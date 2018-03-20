Cooking on a budget with UW-La Crosse

College students listen up! We are learning how to cook on a budget with some help from UW La Crosse. Jess Harke, On Campus Registered Dietitian, and Kristine Seim, grad assistant, It Make$ Cents! Money Management Center, helped us learn to make a ramen coleslaw as a college budget friendly menu item.
There is an event coming up on Thursday, March 22nd at UWL where college students are invited to a Cooking on a Budget event to learn easy ways to make healthy meals on a college students budget. The event starts at 6 p.m. at 3314 The U. You can register to reserve a spot by going to uwlax.edu/it-makes-cents.
Ingredients:
2 packages ramen noodles, no packet required
1 lb coleslaw mix
3 green onions
3/4 cup toasted almonds
1/4 c sesame seeds (toast almonds and seeds in butter)
Dressing:
3 T sugar
a few drops of sesame oil
1/2 tsp pepper
3/4 cup olive oil
5 tsp rice vinegar
Directions: Mix slaw, green onions & dressing. Add crushed noodles, nut & seeds, toss and serve
