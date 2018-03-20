One Year Later: Victims' families reflect on March 22 shooting

Nearly one year ago, a senseless shooting rocked Marathon County. On March 22, 2017, a gunman killed four people. His violence stemmed from a disagreement with his estranged wife.

Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne Look and Karen Barclay, attorney Sara Quirt Sann and Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland were killed.

One year later, Bob Look - Dianne's husband, and Scott Sann - Sara's husband, remember every detail of the tragic day.

Bob was just leaving work in Wisconsin Rapids when he got a call that someone was injured at the bank where Dianne worked. On his drive, he was told something much more grave.

"Somebody on the phone I was talking to says 'Well, your wife has been shot,'" he said. "I pulled into the [hospital] parking lot and there were like four squad cars, and now I'm trying to piece this together that this is something very wrong."

Scott also got a call at work. He was told someone at Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks - where Sara worked as a private attorney - was hurt.

"I immediately left a work meeting I was in and drove there and was texting and driving. Sara wasn't responding," he said. "I made it to the office and as soon as I saw the police officer, as I was walking up to the building as his eyes dropped I knew right away."

Now, in March 2018, the buildings where Sara and Dianne worked are quiet. There's no caution tape, no officers, no sirens. But the horrible memories are still there.

"That's something very hard to always remember as I drive by her office," said Scott.

Even so, Scott and Bob, while pushing through the pain, work to keep their wives' legacies alive.

Bob said Dianne was genuine, honest and thoughtful. And she was known for making meaningful connections with those she came into contact with.

"Whoever she was dealing with, whoever she was talking to, she always wanted that person to feel like they're the most important person around," he said.

And Scott said his wife's bubbly personality infected everyone she met.

"Everyone who knew Sara well would always remember her laugh," said Scott.