Appleton man uses CPR skills to save wife

An Appleton couple is sharing their story in hopes of helping others. The couple's story about the importance of learning CPR was recently featured online by People Magazine.

Andrea Benrud is alive and well thanks to her husband, Luke, and his knowledge of CPR. It was in August of 2016, just five weeks after their son, Aiden, was born, when something went terribly wrong.

According to Luke, Andrea's husband, "Came in the house together, I went to change Aiden's diaper, came back in the kitchen, and Andrea was just laying there, and I could tell right away that it was a really bad situation based on the coloring of her face and things like that."

Having taken a Red Cross CPR class, Luke called 911 then immediately started using the skills he learned in that class on his wife.

"I just remembered chest compressions are most important, and you would have to do them harder than you would think you'd have to do them, especially when it's your wife, you don't want to hurt her," says Benrud.

For an agonizing seven minutes, which seemed like an eternity, Luke continued those chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

He says, "Seeing somebody else giving her CPR and then somebody else hooking her up to the defibrillator, shocking her, that's when it all starts to hit me, the gravity of the situation."

It turns out Andrea had a rare, undetected heart defect that caused an irregular heartbeat. After about three days in a medically-induced coma, she woke up with no clue what had happened.

"Since then, I've had an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) placed that connects to my heart so that if it ever does happen again it will shock me, which is kind of scary but it's a good thing," says Andrea.

A year-and-a-half later, Andrea feels like her old self again. She, her husband, and the rest of her family are all CPR trained, and they hope by sharing their story, others will feel compelled to learn what to do when it could mean the difference between life and death.

Andrea adds, "I think we're just the perfect example of people that think this could never happen to you, so CPR, Luke knowing that, he saved my life."