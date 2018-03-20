Driver charged for crash deaths of 2 Iowa 16-year-olds - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Driver charged for crash deaths of 2 Iowa 16-year-olds

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) - -

Authorities have charged a driver who they say caused the deaths of two 16-year-olds when his car collided with a pickup truck in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that 20-year-old Kory Doeppke, of Elkader, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Clayton County Sheriff Michael Tschirgi has said Doeppke was headed west when he failed to halt at a stop sign near Edgewood on Feb. 16 and collided with the northbound pickup. The two fatally injured boys were in the back seat of Doeppke's car. The patrol identified them as Brady Edwards and Izaiah Drinkwater.

The pickup driver wasn't injured.

