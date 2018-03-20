Last of 3 suspects pleads guilty to burning famed bridge

The last of three people charged has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that destroyed a Madison County covered bridge featured on the cover of the novel "The Bridges of Madison County."

Records say 18-year-old Alexander Hoff entered the plea Monday in Winterset. His sentencing is scheduled for April 23.

Prosecutors say he, Alivia Bergmann and Joel Davis set fire to the Cedar Bridge in April last year. Bergmann and Davis have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

The bridge near Winterset also was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation of "The Bridges of Madison County."

