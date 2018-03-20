Man sentenced for helping steal dog from ailing officer - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man sentenced for helping steal dog from ailing officer

Posted: Updated:

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A Minnesota man who helped steal a puppy belonging to a South Dakota police officer who was recovering from brain surgery has been sentenced to a month in jail and fined $854.

The American News reports 19-year-old Hassan Yusef, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, pleaded guilty earlier this month to being an accessory to a felony.

Police say the 4-week old German shepherd and electronic devices were taken Sept. 30 from the home of Aberdeen Officer Briston Bruce, and the puppy was later let loose in Minnesota. It was found by a Minneapolis resident who placed an ad on social media, and police intervened to arrange for the dog's return.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.