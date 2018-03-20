Assembly holds hearing on school safety bills

Gov. Scott Walker's $100 million school safety plan is being considered by the Wisconsin Assembly Education Committee as Republican senators meet privately to decide whether they will sign off on it.

Walker continued his tour of Wisconsin schools on Tuesday to urge Republicans to reach agreement on the school safety plan and pass it this week. Walker was at an elementary school in Ashwaubenon.

Walker proposed six school safety bills, including a $100 million grant program to help Wisconsin schools pay for armed officers. The hearing on that bill came just hours after a school resource officer at a Maryland high school fired at a shooter who died.

Democrats and others have criticized the school safety plan for not imposing tougher gun control measures like reinstating a 48-hour waiting period and universal background checks.

11:10 p.m.

A stalemate in the Wisconsin Legislature among Republican leaders is threatening to derail several of Gov. Scott Walker's priorities as the Senate plans to convene for its final day in session.

Hanging in the balance Tuesday are Walker's $100 million school safety plan, an $80 million juvenile justice overhaul that includes closing the troubled Lincoln Hills prison and a $100 per-child tax rebate.

The bills must pass both the Senate and Assembly in identical form. But the Senate is expected to vote on different versions of each of those proposals before ending its work for the year Tuesday night.

That puts the pressure on the Assembly to return and vote on Senate versions of the bills, something Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has repeatedly said will not happen.

