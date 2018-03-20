Foxconn selects general contractor, engineering consultants

Foxconn Technology Group has selected some key companies to begin building its massive flat screen manufacturing complex in Racine County.

The Taiwanese electronics company said Tuesday it has selected general contractor and engineering consultants with strong ties to Wisconsin to begin construction of the $10 billion manufacturing center that could eventually employ as many as 13,000 people.

M+W Gilbane will serve as the construction manager and will oversee the budget and bid development. It's expected to begin issuing bid requests in the next several weeks.

CH2M Companies will provide engineering and architecture services, including planning and environmental permitting. The Sigma Group will provide environmental consulting and engineering services as they relate to permitting, planning and site design.

Work on hiring construction workers for phase one is expected to begin within 60 days.

