WXOW to air special on Bangor's championship teams

Bangor, WI (WXOW) -

To honor the first school in the state to win three state titles in the same year in football, girls basketball, and boys basketball, WXOW is airing a special show Friday night.

"Magic In The Coulee Region - Bangor Cardinals" airs at 6:30 p.m. on March 23.

We'll talk with the players, coaches, and community members that helped create each team's impressive season and look back at some memorable moments.

You can watch the special on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com and on our news app on Friday.

