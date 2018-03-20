Minneapolis officer booked on murder charge

A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has been booked on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Officer Mohamed Noor turned himself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond was shot July 15, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

The 40-year-old life coach was engaged to be married.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was scheduled to discuss charges in the case at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

The conference is being live streamed here.

Noor has not talked publicly about the case and declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

Jail records show he's being held on $500,000 bail.