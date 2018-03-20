Winona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault

A Winona man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl near Waumandee, Wisconsin in 2016.

Sentencing of 33-year-old Jacob Vogel happened Friday at the Buffalo County Courthouse in Alma.

Vogel reached a plea deal with prosecutors. During a hearing in January, he pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault and Child Enticement for Sexual Contact. Four other charges against Vogel were dismissed, but considered by the judge at sentencing.

Investigators said Vogel used social media to lure the 11-year-old girl to go for a ride with him in his pickup about two years ago where the sexual assault happened.

Part of his sentence also required that he be placed on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.