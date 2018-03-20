Police investigate Wisconsin tip on missing Arizona girl

PHOENIX (AP) - Police are investigating a new tip on the 1999 disappearance of an Arizona child after a dollar bill was found in Wisconsin with a message claiming to be from the girl.

The Arizona Republic reports the bill was handed over to police last week in the Wisconsin town of Neenah.

A message written on the edges of the 2009 bill claimed to be from Mikelle Biggs, who went missing in Mesa, Arizona, while waiting for an ice cream truck.

The note claims Biggs is alive, but her name is misspelled.

Neenah Police Investigator Adam Streubel says the authenticity of the bill is questionable.

Streubel says it's virtually impossible to trace the bill.

Mesa Police Detective Steve Berry says they are looking into the evidence.

