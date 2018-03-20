Onalaska Police and Fire Commission to discuss merging police and fire chief positions

Onalaska city officials are considering how to move forward as they search for a new fire chief and police chief. One option on the table is combining both positions into just one Safety Director.

At the end of February, Onalaska Police Chief Jeff Trotnic filed his letter of resignation to pursue other career opportunities. Just four days later, Fire Chief Don Dominick announced his retirement.

Tuesday is the first meeting of the Onalaska Police and Fire Commission since both public safety leaders announced their intentions to leave. City officials are weighing all of their options, including merging both the police chief and fire chief positions into one position.

It is a concept that is not popular in the state of Wisconsin. Only a few communities have one unified Public Safety Department including Palmyra and Ashwaubenon.

The Village of Ashwaubenon did away with the traditional system in 1980. All 51 members of the department are cross-trained as EMTs, firefighters, and police officers. They work 24-hour shifts, performing each of the three roles for 8 hours at a time. Chief Eric Dunning of the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department acts as both the fire chief and police chief. He tells News 19 that the cross-training allows for a quicker, more efficient response.

In the City of Onalaska, Mayor Joe Chilsen says they will look to the structure in Ashwaubenon if the change is approved; however, Chilsen says the Safety Director would be mainly administrative, managing paperwork and the budget.

The combining of positions in Onalaska does not mean a merger of departments. The fire and police departments will remain separate entities.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

We'll have updates on the meeting tonight on WXOW.com and on the 10 pm Report.