Traffic down to one lane on part of La Crosse's George Street this week

Bridge repairs are reducing traffic on one of La Crosse's main streets this week.
Maintenance work on the bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks on George Street will close one of the southbound lanes according to Assistant City Engineer Matthew Gallager.
Drivers should anticipate backups especially during the morning commute said Gallager.
The work is expected to be finished and the lane reopened to traffic by Friday March 23.
