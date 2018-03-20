Tips for a successful start to growing season

Spring arrived today at 11:15am. There's no better time than now to start thinking about putting together your garden for the upcoming warm months.

There are some things you can do to get your green thumb ready. Re-potting plants that you brought inside from last year is a good place to start. Once it finally becomes warm enough, put them back outside and know the proper amount of sunlight is required to keep them thriving. If you're not quite ready to plant yet, mapping out your garden on paper is a good start.

Bruce Bauer, owner of Bauer's Market and Garden Center in La Crescent says, "It's never too early to start getting some planting going. It's seed starting time. Start out with some nice fresh soil, some nice seeds, some plant starters ready for spring. You can do some of that; you can just get some of the gardening planning ready."

The sun will continue to warm the soil over the next couple of weeks. This will help to loosen and prep the soil for planting season itself. Some of those plants that you can start planting right off the bat include tomato and pepper plants.

Lastly, do not be surprised if some of your perennials aren't coming back this year. The light snow cover this winter may not have created enough insulation to keep those perennials safe under the soil. Therefore, keep an eye out where you planted the perennials to see if there are green sprouts. If not, you'll need to replace them.