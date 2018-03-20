Numerous charges for pair arrested in drug raid

The two men arrested on the south side of La Crosse last week during a drug investigation are now charged with a number of felonies in connection with the case.

Christopher Malone of La Crosse and Denzel Meadows of Chicago were arrested on March 14 at a home at 2807 South Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, which you can read below, a confidential police informant bought heroin laced with fentanyl from the pair in February and March.

When officers raided the home, they found heroin and crack cocaine according to the complaint.

Both men were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Malone was charged with eight felonies including manufacturing/delivery of narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Meadows faces seven felony charges including possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Their next court date wasn't immediately set. Both men remain jailed on $15,000 cash bonds.

