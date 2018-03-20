Jackson County Inmates prepare for a year of dog training

Year two of the Can Do Canine Prison Dog Training Program kicked off Tuesday at the Jackson Correctional Institution with the arrival of 11 new puppies.

Just after 1 p.m. inmates met their new four legged partners. The inmates couldn't hide their joy.

"It was actually pretty exciting," Ryan said. "You could definitely tell there was a feeling in the room."

The 11 furballs will be living with the inmates over the next year being trained to help residents in the community, something Chris has helped with once before.

"At first it was like, oh man we get a dog that's great," Chris said. "It really became about what the dog's going to become and who she's going to be."

Can Do Canine partners with the facility to give inmates an opportunity to teach the dogs, as well as learn new skills and sides of themselves.

"One of the things they get out of the program is the ability to work with other people," dog trainer Dyan Larson said. "So being able to mentor the new guys coming in to the program is going to be great."

Warden Lizzie Tegels sees the inmates change instantly, understanding the responsibility they share.

"Their life as they know it for the next 10 to 12 months is completely changed," Tegels explained. "It will revolve around this puppy and they're committed to it."

Many of the handlers in last year's class returned for the new group. Chris wanted to continue improving the skills and helping the other inmates.

"A lot of patience, a lot of trial and error, and these guys are going to do great," he said. "We have a pretty good group this time."

Ryan hopes the class will also help prove he can do right.

"I have a son out there, and that I'm able to have a responsibility, I don't want to fail. I don't want the dog to fail. I want to see the dog succeed and pass through," Ryan said.

The training started right away with teaching each dog to listen to their name and to know when they've done an act correctly. The dogs will also spend time outside of the facility during the training months. They will be with foster families to get the used to obeying commands and ignoring other smells and sounds when they are working.