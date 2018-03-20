Academic disciplines team up to discuss land conservancy

The public was invited to join in on a discussion about land management ethics held at Centennial Hall today on the UW-La Crosse campus. The academic disciplines of philosophy and natural science are trying to come together to create a better environment.

The Ethical Dimensions of Land Management Symposium was held from 9 am to 4 pm today. The Hall of Nations room in Centennial Hall was nearly full with those looking to add to the discussion. Meredith Thomsen, a biology professor at UW-La Crosse introduces the event saying, "We have brought together a group of UW-La Crosse faculty and students with community members who represent different approaches to land management. We have representatives of the federal agencies, like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Army Corps. of Engineers. As well as people more involved in land conservancy, Mississippi Valley Conservancy for instance, and some elected public officials as well."

The symposium helped open up talking points about land management and restoration with a hope of creating more open minds in the Coulee Region. Meredith continued saying, "...so many different academic disciplines have something to say, something unique to offer in terms of how we think about questions relating to land management. How we consider the processes we go through when we make decisions about them."

Professor of philosophy at UW-La Crosse, Samuel Cocks, was one of the speakers today and wanted to know more about the thought process behind these decisions. Sam says, "People who are really out there doing restoration work and so forth; what are they thinking about? What are their motives when they're engaged in this?"

Meredith was glad to share her questions that sometimes go unanswered while discussing land management and restoration. Thomsen adds, "I find myself asking questions all the time that science can't provide a sole answer to. How do we make decisions about sites to restore? What are our priority settings? What kinds of goals should we have in terms of restoration success? What are the most important metrics? That requires that perspective from other disciplines and from the public."

A different perspective that may help nature and environmental decisions mesh as one. Samuel adds, "Nature is nonetheless, something different, in many ways different than us. So we're part of nature, but on the other hand we're also that odd animal. Somehow there's a distance."

Closing that gap and blending into nature will be the ultimate goal moving forward with local land management.

Lastly, the key note speaker at the symposium was philosopher Adam Briggle from the University of North Texas. He spoke on problems facing land management, hunting regulations, frac sand mining, and oil drilling.