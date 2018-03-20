Hixon trails remain closed due to spring meltdown

Spring has sprung, but the "closed" signs remain posted on the Hixon trails!

Despite the spreading spring fever, the trails will likely remain closed for at least another week, if not longer.

The massive spring meltdown has left the trails a muddy, slippery, and dangerous mess. Environmentalists say much of the retained moisture is due to high clay content in the soil.

To prevent erosion of the hiking paths, as well as injuries to adventurers, the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is asking people to remain off the Hixon trails until they are deemed drier, safer, and ready to be reopened for the 2018 season.

Sarah Stepanik of the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department says that even once the trails are open, it's important to still use proper trail etiquette.

"It all really just comes down to respecting signage," Stepanik said. "All the trails are designed for a specific use, and if you do something on them that they're not designed for, it can cause a lot of damage."

Stepanik also added that while respecting signs for use is important, it's also vital that hikers remain on the trails to prevent any destruction of the Hixon Forest habitat.

Members of the department say they hope to see the Hixon trails open for public use towards the end of March or early April.