Viroqua farm owner announces Assembly bid

One day after incumbent Representative Lee Nerison announced he was not running for re-election in the 96th Assembly District, a Viroqua man steps forward to declare his candidacy for the position.

Loren Oldenburg released a statement Tuesday saying he's running as a Republican. He commented, “I am running for State Assembly to be a voice for rural Wisconsin. As a fourth generation dairy farmer, I know firsthand what the family farms, small businesses, and agriculture community of Monroe, Crawford, and Vernon counties need to succeed. I look forward to bringing my leadership and experience to Madison to provide a new voice to the State Assembly that speaks to the values and needs of our region.”

Oldenburg is a fourth-generation farmer outside of Viroqua.

He has prior experience at the local level with serving as supervisor and chairman of the Town of Harmony board. He previously was the president of the Westby Cooperative Creamery.

The 96th Assembly District contains parts of Crawford, Monroe, and Vernon counties.

