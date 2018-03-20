Fathers dealing with addiction

Three fathers shared personal stories on how each of them came to deal with their children's addictions.

It was part of a series of community conversations put together by the Coulee Council on Addictions. Called "A Dad's Perspective", the participating fathers told how a loved one struggled with addiction and the reality of the experience.

For one father, his son died from his addictions before the age of 25. For another father, his son continues the battle. For yet another father, the long and arduous recovery of his child is now at seven years of sobriety.

Additionally, the forum included a resource panel that shared available community services and how to access them.

Anyone looking for more information about upcoming events should contact the Coulee Council on Addictions.