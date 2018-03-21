Authorities detonate package at Beloit Shopko, say it did not contain a threat

Police say a caller did the right thing Tuesday night, when they reported a potentially suspicious package at a Beloit store.

Police spent all afternoon and evening at the Shopko on Prairie Avenue. Someone called around 2:30 p.m. after finding a package sitting on top of a mailbox that didn't look like it belonged there.

Police say they couldn't figure out where it came from, so they called in an explosives team from Winnebago County, Illinois.

They were there more than six hours, and ended up doing a controlled maneuver on the package, but police say it was the right thing to do.

"If we determine that this wasn't something that was threatening to the public, we would much rather take the time to determine that before we arbitrarily make a decision that could put someone in danger, so if somebody sees something that's concerning to them they should absolutely let us know," said Beloit Police Lt. Kristen Devitt.

Police say it's up to the store whether it will reopen again Wednesday.



