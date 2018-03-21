'She lost it.' Incorrect biscuit leads to McDonald's kitchen attack

An incorrect order at a Glendale McDonald's restaurant over the weekend led a customer to shove a teen employee into a fryer, police said.

Officer Todd Lynch is hoping surveillance video of the Sunday morning attack at the restaurant on Port Washington Road helps someone identify the customer.

"Instead of acting like most people would act, she lost it," Lynch said.

The surveillance video released to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 NEWS shows the customer receiving her order at the drive-thru window. Instead of receiving the bacon biscuit she wanted, the customer mistakenly received a sausage biscuit. She's seen tossing the bagged order through the window and onto a counter.

Another camera view shows the woman, again with the bag in hand, walking into the restaurant to speak with a manager, who Lynch said tried to correct the error.

"She gives her the order, she refunds her money 100 percent and gives her apologies, but apparently at this point it wasn't good enough for our suspect," Lynch said.

Video shows the customer corner the manager in the kitchen. When the teen worker tried to step in to help, the customer appears to shove the employee into a fryer. The teen employee is seen hitting her head before falling to the floor.

Lynch said the teen suffered a bump on the head, but is expected to be OK.

If arrested, the customer could face felony assault and physical child abuse charges.

A cash reward is available. Anyone with information should call North Shore Crime Stoppers at 414-962-4258.