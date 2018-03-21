Firefighter arrested, accused of threatening Gov. Walker

A part-time Menomonee Falls firefighter is facing criminal charges for a Facebook post threatening Gov. Scott Walker.

Wisconsin State Capitol Police got the call March 8 reporting an alarming post on Facebook that read, "I suggest we take all our firearms to the governor's mansion and execute the parasite."

It was a comment on the campaign page for state Rep. Dana Wachs, of Eau Claire, a Democrat running for governor.

Police traced the post to a Menomonee Falls firefighter, 45-year-old Nicholas Hager of Lannon.

Hager wasn't home when Capitol police went to his house to find him, but he did agree to meet them at the Lannon Police Department March 8.

According to the criminal complaint, he "immediately took responsibility for making the threat on Facebook." Hager told police he was "merely expressing his frustration with government" and had no intention of actually going to the governor's mansion, saying he doesn't own any guns, and doesn't even like guns.

He was still arrested, and charged with using a computer to make a threat and disorderly conduct.

Wachs' campaign staff told Capitol police they were "concerned about the governor and his family's safety."

When asked for a comment Tuesday on the filing of criminal charges, Wachs' campaign Communications Director Olivia Hwang told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News, "There is no place for threats of physical violence in our political discourse.”

Walker's spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg told WISN 12 News they don't comment on security issues.

Hager has been ordered to appear in court in April. If convicted of the two misdemeanors, he could face up to six months in jail.

Hager is on unpaid administrative leave from the Menomonee Falls Fire Department, where he worked part-time. He's also the subject of an internal investigation.