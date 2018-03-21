Coulee Hoolie Ceili continues the Irish celebrations

If you want to continue celebrating St. Patrick's Day you're in luck. An event this weekend will celebrate all things Irish. Lynn West joined us on Daybreak tell us about the third annual Coulee Hoolie Ceili.



Established in 2005, the La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association is La Crosse's link to Ireland. La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association presents the 3rd Annual Coulee Hoolie Ceili to benefit Sacred Grounds of La Crosse and Cork ARC Cancer Support House in Bantry, Ireland.

This unique Irish celebration will include music, dance, food and fun. The Coulee Hooligans will again provide a backdrop to the evening with traditional Irish music while caller Tim Jenkins calls a variety of Irish contra dances, complete with instruction so everyone can join in. In addition, there will be Irish food, a cash bar and silent auction.



This year's event will benefit Sacred Ground of La Crosse and Cork ARC Cancer Support House in our sister city, Bantry Ireland. Many of the same concerns being dealt with right here in La Crosse are being faced around the world, including Ireland. Both organizations are doing what they can to provide support for people battling issues in their respective communities.



The Coulee Hoolie Ceili will include music, Irish set dancing (lessons included), silent auction, Irish food and cash bar. Silent auction items to include a guitar, Brewers tickets, spa package, YMCA gift certificates, martial arts gift certificates, local dining certificates, hotel stays, gift baskets and more.

Coulee Hoolie Ceili Event Details:

March 24, 2018

6:00-10:00p.m.

American Legion, 711 6th Street South, La Crosse

Cost:

$10 Adults

$8 Seniors/Students/Military

$20 Family

Tickets can be purchased in advance from an LBFA member or at the door.



For more information, go to www.lacrossebantry.org.