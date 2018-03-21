Trial delayed again for dad in death of maggot-infested baby - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Trial delayed again for dad in death of maggot-infested baby

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been delayed again for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.

The delay in the trial of Zachary Koehn was granted Tuesday. Lawyers for both sides wanted more time to prepare. The trial in New Hampton had been scheduled to begin March 28 after being delayed from a Jan. 3 start. The new date is June 11.

Koehn and the baby's mother, Cheyanne Harris, have pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Her trial starting date also is June 11. They're having separate trials.

Authorities say deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing.

