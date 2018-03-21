Complaint: 2 officers 'spooked' before shooting 911 caller

By AMY FORLITI

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV.

Officer Mohamed Noor was charged Tuesday in the July shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond had called 911 minutes before she was shot about a possible sexual assault behind her home.

A criminal complaint says Noor's partner, Matthew Harrity, pulled his gun upon hearing a sound and catching a glimpse of someone behind their SUV.

When Damond came up to Harrity's window, he didn't shoot. But Noor did - firing across his partner's body and killing Damond. Harrity told his supervisor both men "got spooked" when they were approached.

A prosecutor says Noor acted recklessly.

