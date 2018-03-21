Paul Ryan challenger urges march participation in new ad - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Paul Ryan challenger urges march participation in new ad

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - One of Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's Democratic challengers is using a new television ad to urge high school students to participate in an anti-gun violence march Saturday.

Cathy Myers on Wednesday released a new ad encouraging participation in the marches planned for Saturday in Janesville, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine.

Myers is a school teacher in Janesville. The ad includes high school students talking about student shooter drills and their desire to speak up to get elected leaders to hear their concerns.

Myers' campaign says she's spending $30,000 for the ad to run on TV and digital media.

Myers faces union iron worker Randy Bryce in the August Democratic primary to take on Ryan in November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.