Prison officials reach $18.9 m settlement with youth inmate

The state Department of Corrections has agreed to give a former youth prison inmate who tried to hang herself $18.9 million.

Sydni Briggs tried to hang herself in her cell at the state's youth prison outside Irma in November 2015. Guards saved her but she suffered a brain injury and will require round-the-clock care the rest of her life.

She filed a federal lawsuit last year alleging staff ignored signs that she was contemplating suicide and failed to protect her.

DOC officials announced the settlement late Tuesday afternoon. Briggs' attorney, Eric Haag, didn't immediately reply to an email.

