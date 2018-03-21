House fire on city's northside

A house fire at 2226 George Street received a rapid response from the La Crosse Fire Department Wednesday morning.

The first engine was on scene in 2 minutes.

According to Battalion Chief Tom Wallerich, an aggressive attack and search of the home was conducted.

All five occupants of the home including a dog were able to safely get out of the home.

The fire was contained to the back of the house. No cause of the fire has yet been determined as fire inspectors continue their investigation.

The Red Cross was also assisting.