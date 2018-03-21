"Facing Homelessness in La Crosse" brings stories to life

Hundreds of community members enjoyed a night out at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in La Crosse on Tuesday night, learning more about a social issue.

Theater students from Viterbo University performed the personal stories of local homeless individuals. It is part of a two night show called "Facing Homelessness in La Crosse."

Students from Western Technical College collected the stories, and students from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse published them before the Viterbo University students brought them to life.

"Many of them have not experienced life in this way, so I think from that standpoint it's also raised awareness among students who have been involved in this project," said Kim Cable, Housing and Community Services Director for Couleecap. "So, that's a beautiful thing."

This is the first time an event has put a face on a serious issue in the La Crosse community.

"I think it brings value to their stories and relatability so the rest of the community can connect and actually see that--yes, people are struggling with this issue of homelessness, but we're really individuals who are going through life and trying to handle the situations that are presented to us," Cable said.

"Facing Homelessness in La Crosse" continues on Wednesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.